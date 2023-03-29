Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engaged? AAP leader congratulates duo

Shillong, March 29: Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha member and one of the most eligible bachelors in Indian politics, is rumoured to be dating Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra.

Social media rumours about Chadha and Chopra being more than “simply friends” have been generated by their latest photographs together.

And now, a tweet from an Aam Aadmi Party leader and a colleague of Raghav Chadha has at least corroborated the blossoming romance between the Ishaqzaade actor and the youngest MP.

In a tweet AAP leader Sanjeev Arora shared a picture of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha and said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!”.

The pair was seen hanging out in Mumbai last week. Chopra and Chadha caught everyone’s attention when they were seen wearing matching white outfits.

Chopra and Chadha were reportedly classmates at the London School of Economics and had known each other for a very long time. The two haven’t formally acknowledged anything so far.

Parineeti is Priyanka Chopra’s cousin. With the 2011 romantic comedy Women vs. Ricky Bahl, she made her acting debut.