Gangster Goldy Brar sent threat email to Salman Khan: Police

Shillong, March 29: Gangster Goldy Brar, who planned killing of musician Sidhu Moose Wala in May of last year, sent the threatening email that actor Salman Khan received on March 18, Mumbai police have informed.

According to the Police, the gangster is currently hiding in the United Kingdom.

Interpol was contacted by the Mumbai Police in this matter. In relation to Goldy Brar, they also forwarded a Letter of Request (LR) to the UK Government’s.

An email sent to a close friend of the Bollywood actor mentioned a recent interview with the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who said that his life’s mission was to assassinate the actor.

On March 18, a threat email was received by Prashant Gunjalkar, a close friend of Salman Khan. Rohit Garg was identified as the sender. Khan’s legal team filed a complaint against Garg, Goldie Brar, and Lawrence Bishnoi.

Following the threat to Salman Khan, the Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2), 120(b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, the next day.