Govt geared up to tackle challenges of cyber security: Union Minister

Shillong, March 30: The central government is awake to the growing challenges of cyber security as well as the safeguarding of national cyberspace.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra today said the National Cyber Security Strategy holistically addresses the security aspect of the national cyber space. He mentioned about steps taken to reduce the vulnerability of citizens to cyber attacks.

Addressing the 51st passing out parade of North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA), the minister said the government has formulated policies to facilitate an open, secure, reliable and accountable internet for users.

He congratulated the police officers who passed out from the Academy.

Also, Mishra said that “The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issues alerts and advisories about the latest cyber threats/vulnerabilities and is working on it fast.”.

A total of 189 police officers from various northeast states passed out from the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) near here. The police officers were part of the contingent who completed the 51th Basic Course, which commenced last April 2022. Out of the 189 trainees in this batch,12 were lady officers.

As per the training module, the trainees were trained in police science, legal studies and social science and also in outdoor training for drill, weapons training, physical efficiency, police operations and tactics, he said. During the 11 months training period, the trainees underwent training on horse riding, swimming, first aid and motor vehicle driving.