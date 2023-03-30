Suspended police officer GK Iangrai granted bail

Shillong, March 30: Suspended Meghalaya police officer GK Iangrai has been granted bail in all the cases. His lawyer Phiyo Yobin while confirming this said that he would be released soon.

He was arrested on November 2 on the basis of an FIR lodged by one Darwin Sangma on October 28 before the CID of the state police for allegedly misappropriating funds sanctioned for the construction of the Nationwide Emergency Response System (NERS) building in Shillong.