Bihar Board result online: Check the official website for 10th result 2023

Shillong, March 31: Bihar Board 10th class result will be available on the BSEB website today. The time and date for the same have been declared by the board.

The result for BSEB 10th class will be available at 1:15 pm. A press conference will be held to announce the result.

Education Minister of Bihar Chandra Shekhar is likely to hold a press conference to announce the BSEB 10th result.

Students can access results.biharboardonline.com, the BSEB’s official website. Students can use their roll number from their board test to access their result.

The Bihar Board has listed two official websites where students may view your 10th grade results: results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.