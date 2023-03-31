Death toll in Indore temple tragedy reaches 35; rescue operation continues

Shillong, March 31: At least 35 people were killed when a slab covering a well inside Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple on the occasion of Ram Navami in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday morning due to heavy rush of visitors.

A concrete slab covering the well and supported by iron rods was used to build the well’s roof.

Pawan Sharma, the Commissioner of the Indore police, said that they have so far found 35 bodies and saved 18 persons. “Of the 18 individuals, 16 are receiving treatment, and the other two are fine”. Also, two people are missing, and search efforts are being made to locate them, according to the chief cop.

The rescue operation comprised of a team of 140 persons, including 75 soldiers. Sharma said that efforts are being made to save the survivors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM Shivraj Chouhan Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families”.