KSU members feted in city

SHILLONG, March 30: The Naga Students’ Union, Shillong (NSUS) on Thursday felicitated members of KSU for highlighting the assault against Naga students during the communal riots of 1979 in the latter’s documentary 1978-KSU Shirta, which was released recently in YouTube.

Former NSUS general secretary, Moranthyel Saka Uipo felicitated KSU president Lambokstar Marngar, general secretary Donald V. Thabah in the president of former KSU president Daniel Khyriem and president of Students’ Bar Association, Shillong Law College, Pyntngen Mashli, among others.

The NSUS has also appreciated the KSU for coming out with the documentary, which has helped them to highlight the important historical events of the Khasi community.