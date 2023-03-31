EV-charging station comes up in Ri-Bhoi

NONGPOH, March 30: Cabinet Minister AL Hek on Thursday inaugurated the first-of-its-kind Electric Vehicle (EV)-charging station at the outlet of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), at Jorabat in Ri-Bhoi.

The 30KW recharging station here was inaugurated in presence of Ri-Bhoi Additional Deputy Commissioner MB Tongper, State Head Retail of BPCL North East Pankaj Das, DGM Retail Initiative of BPCL Debashish Das, et al.

Speaking at the inauguration, Hek lauded the initiative of the BPCL in launching the EV-charging station in Meghalaya and argued that the same will go a long way in reducing pollution in the state.

He added that the initiative will immensely benefit the environment and will promote tourism in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Das informed that the company has launched 17 new EV stations at three major highway corridors, viz. Guwahati to Dibrugarh, Guwahati to Serampore and Guwahati to North Lakhimpur.

He also informed that the BPCL will soon launch more EV-charging stations in Nongpoh, Mawiong, Shillong and Jowai in Meghalaya besides Silchar in Assam and Aizawl in Mizoram.

During the programme, Das also spoke about the methods to recharge EVs at charging stations of the BPCL.