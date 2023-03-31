NPP, UDP upbeat about Sohiong bypoll

SHILLONG, March 30: The NPP and the UDP, which are two key components of MDA 2.0 government, are busy formulating their strategies for the May 10 by-election to the Sohiong seat.

It has been necessitated by the death of UDP candidate and former Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the February 27 Assembly elections.

The by-poll gives an opportunity to the parties to increase their tally. The NPP had won 26 seats and the UDP finished with 11 seats.

UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh is upbeat about the party’s prospects in the by-election.

“We are quite positive. The NPP poses a threat as we experienced in other constituencies but we will be much ahead of the party in the Sohiong constituency this time around,” he said confidently.

The UDP is fielding Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah, nephew of HDR Lyngdoh. He will be up against former HSPDP legislator Samlin Malngiang of the NPP.

Mawthoh pointed out that the UDP had bagged 11 seats in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills compared to the NPP’s eight in this region in the last Assembly elections.

“If you talk about vote share, there is not much difference between the two parties. That is why, I feel the UDP will do much better in Sohiong,” he said.

“We will do well. One of the reasons is the people’s love for HDR Lyngdoh. He represented the people of the constituency for a very long time. He had taken the decision to join the UDP after being in the Congress for almost 30 years. We were expecting to get that seat but unfortunately, he passed away,” Mawthoh said.

NPP state president WR Kharlukhi said every seat is important to the party, irrespective of who it is fighting against.

“We fight to win, expect to win and work to win,” he said.

Asked if the NPP is facing a challenge from the UDP due to the sympathy vote factor, he said sympathy does not always work.

He is confident that the NPP will fare well and add to its existing tally of 26.

Model code comes into force in EKH

The model code of conduct has come into force in the whole of East Khasi Hills District with immediate effect following the announcement of the by-election to Sohiong Assembly constituency on May 10.

District Election Officer, SC Sadhu on Thursday issued an order stating that the model code of conduct will extend throughout the district.

It may be mentioned that the election in Sohiong constituency was adjourned due to the demise of former MLA and UDP candidate, HDR Lyngdoh on February 20.

Speaking with The Shillong Times, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said that only the UDP candidate will need to file his nomination since it is a deferred election.

Voting will take place across 63 polling stations, Kharkongor said, while adding that the total number of electorate is 34,783 which include 17,096 males and 17,687 female.

Besides the UDP and NPP candidates, others in the fray are Congress candidate Osborne Kharjana, BJP candidate Eric Kharbuki, TMC candidate Stoding Thabah and HSPDP candidate Sandondor Ryntathiang.