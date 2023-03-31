Performance in NEPA has enhanced its prestige: MoS

SHILLONG, March 30: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra was all praise for North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) on Thursday as he remarked that the kind of performance that has been displayed in the academy has enhanced its prestige.

The MoS said this while addressing a gathering at the Dikshant Parade of 51st Batch Basic Course Trainees, which was held at NEPA on Friday.

Mishra, during his address, congratulated the 51st batch of NEPA and wished them a bright future ahead.

He also lauded the efforts of NEPA and its Director Deepak Kumar for their efforts in maintaining the prestige of the institute.

“The officers who are here at the passing-out parade have laid out a path for themselves. They have completed their training here and each trainee is thrilled by the fact that they are going to contribute to the nation,” Mishra said.

Acknowledging that the Northeast is one of beautiful parts of the country, the MoS added, “The diversity, knowledge and potential are immense. At the same time, there are also many challenges. But people of NE are ready for the challenges.”

Reiterating the commitment of the Centre for the development of the region, the MoS said, “Our prime minister has put in all efforts to develop connectivity — air, railways, roadways, agriculture and other infrastructures. This region is a priority of the government.”

Heaping praises on the efforts of the police force across the country, Mishra said they are known for their diligence and have effectively been assisting the citizens from preserving law and order to solving crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting natural calamity.

Referring to the trainees of the NEPA’s 51st Batch Basic Course, the MoS informed that they have been imparted essential skills, knowledge and the required aptitude to deliver their best when in service.

“Research, spiritual as well as physical training have been given to the trainees here. This will aid in the work field. Their role has also become quite a challenge with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the digital world as a whole,” he said.

The MoS, who also reviewed the passing-out parade of the batch, congratulated the young officers for their performance and distributed trophies and medals among the trainees for their individual performance during the training period.

Mishra also exhorted the newly passed-out recruits to respect others and protect the constitutional rights of the citizens.

Meanwhile, citing examples of India’s philanthropic aid for foreign countries, the MoS said, “India has been able to retain its position in the global map. Our country is known for its compassion as we helped other nations in their needs. Be it Sri Lanka, Nepal or Türkiye, India has been there whenever they needed our help.”

It is pertinent to note that the NEPA’s 51st Basic Course comprised 25 Deputy Superintendents of Police comprising two from Nagaland, eight from Tripura and 15from Arunachal Pradesh, as well as 164 Sub-Inspectors comprising one from Tripura, 94 from Arunachal Pradesh, and 69 SI (APRO Communication) from Assam.

Under the 51st Basic Course, which started on April 18, 2022, the trainees underwent a well researched and planned basic training.

“As per basic training module, these trainees were trained in indoor subjects, viz. Police Science, Legal Studies and Social Science and, in the outdoor, training was imparted on drill, weapons training, physical efficiency, police operations and tactics. Specialised inputs were given on disaster management, first aids and motor vehicle driving,” a statement in this regard said.

A short module on jungle camp for the trainees was also organised where they carried out cordon and search operations, ambush and counter ambush, raid, seizure, etc.

“The trainees have been imparted with essential skills, knowledge and required aptitude to deliver their best once they join active service. In a bid to build a well-rounded personality and promote camaraderie, team spirit and sportsmanship, the trainees were encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities through various clubs like Extempore and Debate club, Photography Club, Quiz Club, Sports Club, Social Service Club, Literary Club and IT Club,” the statement added.