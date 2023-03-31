Nuisance, disturbing activities marring Khyndai Lad

SHILLONG, March 30: Ever since the recent stabbing case involving a youth and a transgender became the talk of the town, more disturbing instances from the tourist-pulling Khyndai Lad have started coming to light.

Khyndai Lad, which is in the heart of Shillong, is mostly seen bustling with activities from morning till the evening. However, once it is late night, the place becomes an eyesore due to disturbing activities.

It is an open secret that the stretch from Khyndai Lad towards Hotel Pegasus Crown has become a den for unfitting activities, which take place especially on weekends.

Recently, a vlogger from Thailand, in her vlog, also captured visuals from the area where one person and a roadside food vendor were seen hurling abuses at each other.

A late-night visit to the area also revealed that people, in an inebriated state, create nuisance frequently.

Even following the recent Christmas and New Year revelries, videos had gone viral from the area where some youths were seen publicly carrying out obscene acts.

Such activities at Khyndai Lad surely do not put a good impression on the tourists, who choose to stay in the vicinity due to the abundant availability of hotels.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Police Bazaar headman Shankar Singhania, while talking about the situation, argued that the state government should come up with some regulations for the vendors who sit in the junction till late night.

“We have already written to the government two-three times that there should be some time limit for the vendors there as late night many drunkards come here and create nuisance besides ending up in drunken brawls,” Singhania said, adding that they will soon write to the government again, seeking regulatory measures as well as intensified patrolling.

It is pertinent to note that CCTV cameras are also installed throughout the Khyndai Lad junction but how many of those are functional is not known.

When asked if police are taking any action to check the frequent instances of nuisance in the area, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police replied in affirmative.