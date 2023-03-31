6 members of family die as mosquito coil triggers fire in Delhi

Shillong, March 31: In an unfortunate incident, six members of a family died when a fire was triggered due to a mosquito foil that was left burning overnight in Shastri Nagar area of Delhi.

Police informed that the coil overturned over a mattress that triggered a fire resulting in suffocation of six persons as per preliminary investigation.

The victims became unconscious as a result of the toxic fumes. They subsequently suffocated to death.

Six individuals included a woman and a 1-year-old child.

Two more people, among them a 15-year-old female, have been taken to a hospital where they are receiving burn injury treatment. After receiving first aid, a second male (age 22) was released.