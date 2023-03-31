“We don’t need endorsements from abroad”, says Kapil Sibal on Digvijaya Singh’s remarks

Shillong, March 31: Days after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thanked Berlin for “taking note of how democracy is being compromised in India”, former party leader Kapil Sibal said that India doesn’t need endorsements from abroad.

Digvijaya Singh, a senior member of the Congress, thanked the German foreign ministry in a tweet for “taking notice” of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification. This prompted a strong response from the BJP, but Congress also distanced itself from the controversy. Any threat to India’s democracy, according to the Congress, must be dealt with domestically.

The Congress immediately made an effort to contain the damage after Singh’s remarks, who has been at the centre of numerous controversies, once again left party leaders red-faced.

Now, lawyer and former member of the Congress Kapil Sibal has also attacked Digvijaya Singh for tweeting that “we don’t need endorsements from abroad”.

Kapil Sibal wrote on his Twitter, “Digvijaya Singh: Thanked Berlin for “taking note of how democracy is being compromised in India. My thought: We don’t crutches to walk ahead We don’t need endorsements from abroad”.

Digvijaya Singh expressed his gratitude to the German foreign ministry for taking note of his party leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament. Richard Walker, Chief International Editor of Deutsche Welle, and the German foreign ministry were thanked by Singh for “taking note of how democracy is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi.”