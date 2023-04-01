Teacher’s scam: ED tracks property worth Rs 100 cr of arrested promoter Ayan Shil

Kolkata, April 1 :The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal has tracked property worth Rs 100 crore belonging to Ayan Shil, the private real estate promoter arrested in this connection.

Shil will be presented at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) here on Saturday with the counsel for the central agency presenting the details of the findings of the investigation officials on this count.

Sources said that after pin-pointing the exact properties worth Rs 100 crore owned by Shi, the ED sleuths are currently trying to track the sources of the funds for purchasing the property.

Besides involvement in the scam for recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools, the central agency sleuths have also received specific clues about his involvement in the similar recruitment scams in different municipalities and panchayat bodies.

The sources said that the ED officials have already tracked the details of as many as 50 bank accounts either held by Shil individually or jointly with his wife Kakoli Shil or in the names of the companies owned by him. They have also tracked his bank lockers and are in the process of getting them opened to check the reserves.

Shil is known to be an extremely close confidante of expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Bandyopadhyay and Kuntal Ghosh, both of whom are currently under the judicial custody for their alleged involvement in the recruitment scam.

It is learnt that if Shil’s counsel moves a bail petition on behalf of his client, the ED counsel will oppose the bail plea on grounds that his release might result in tampering of evidence and influencing the witnesses on this count. (IANS)