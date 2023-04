21 legislators appointed to various posts in govt bodies

SHILLONG, April 1: The MDA 2.0 government has appointed 21 MLAs as advisors, chairmen and co-chairmen of different departments.

Former Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has been appointed as the chief advisor to Government of Meghalaya. Similarly, former Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh has been appointed as chairman of Meghalaya State Planning Board. Former Cabinet Ministers Banteidor Lyngdoh has been appointed as advisor to Government of Meghalaya on Agriculture & Farmers Welfare department and Sanbor Shullai as chairman of Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.

The NPP MLAs on the list are LD Sangma (chairman of Meghalaya Resources & Employment Generation Council), JD Sangma (chairman of Meghalaya Economic Development Council), Jim M Sangma (chairman of Forest Development Corporation Ltd), IBK Sangma (advisor to Government of Meghalaya on Forest department),

Brenning A Sangma (chairman of State Government Programme Implementation & Monitoring Committee), AB Marak chairman of Meghalaya State Development Resource Commission), PR Marak (chairman of State Level Public Grievances Committee), RG Momin (chairman of Meghalaya Mineral Development Corporation Ltd), Rupert Momin (chairman of Meghalaya New & Renewable Energy Development Agency), MJ Sangma (advisor to Power department) and Subir Marak (chairman of Meghalaya Khadi & Village Industries Board).

UDP MLAs Mayralborn Syiem has been appointed as chairman of Meghalaya State Health Advisory Board, Pius Marwein as co-chairman of Meghalaya Government Construction Corporation Ltd and Mathew Beyondstar Kurbah as co-chairman of Meghalaya State Planning Board.

PDF’s Sohra MLA Gavin Mylliem has been appointed as advisor to Health department while independent legislator Kartus R Marak has been appointed as chairman of Meghalaya Government Construction Corporation Ltd.