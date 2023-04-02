MTET-passed candidates call for appointment

SHILLONG, April 1: Young candidates who have passed the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) have asked the state government for appointment since it is now two years they have been sitting idle.

The aspiring successful candidates of the MTET 2021 – A L Mawblei and I Kharwanlang — said they had already met Education Minister Rakkam Sangma to broach the issue in order to bring to his attention their plight.

Mawblei said that the minister told them that the government would take some time since at the moment teachers are being appointed only on a temporary basis.

The MTET candidates in a meeting held on Saturday have decided not to accept the government’s decision of appointing teachers on temporary basis. “We want that the authority should appoint teachers permanently,” Mawblei said.

They have urged upon the state government to expedite the official procedure involving appointment of teachers on permanent basis. Otherwise the aspirants will have to take other steps, he said.

It may be recalled that the Education minister had informed during the recently held Assembly session that more than 1,200 temporary teachers would be appointed “immediately” to fill the huge number of vacancies in the education sector. He had told the House that there exist 1,219 vacancies vis-à-vis government teacher posts and 420 vacancies in SSA posts.

In the SSA teacher category, there are 102 vacancies in lower primary schools, 292 in upper primary and 26 in secondary.

According to sources, there are 1,002 vacancies in the lower primary category, 41 vacancies in upper primary, 125 in secondary and 51 in higher secondary schools either run or aided by the state government.