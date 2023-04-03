Faith Foundation celebrates 10th anniversary

Shillong, April 3: Faith Foundation today celebrated 10th anniversary of its efforts of working towards creating an environment for the safety of young children.

Four young women came together to form this foundation to work towards the cause of children and adolescents – safety, health as well as leadership modules.

The foundation organised a special event on completion of its 10-year journey at Meadow Hall. The “my safe campaign” was also launched on the occasion.

Talking to a section of the media, Co-founder and Director of Faith Foundation, Shannon Dona Massar said that they were currently working with children, parents, teachers, schools and community to build a strong leadership among the children.

The foundation is engaged in identifying the issues faced by children of that age group, understanding the root cause(s) of it, followed by a participatory needs assessment and there on designing a curriculum.

The foundation recently received the Rovert D. Stillman Dignity Award 2023 from the Global Fund for Children in recognition for the work it has done in the last ten years.