PM Modi virtually inaugurates CBI office in Shillong

Shillong , April 3: As part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually inaugurated the newly-constructed office complexes of CBI at Shillong, Pune and Nagpur through from Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The CBI did not have a permanent office in Meghalaya and was operating from a rented house at Oakland area in the city. The central investigating agency has now constructed its permanent office building at Mawdengdiang here.