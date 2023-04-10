Assam colleges, SITA to groom candidates for civil services exams

Guwahati, April 10: The State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) here on Monday with four colleges of Assam as implementing agencies of a project that aims to identify and prepare candidates for civil services examinations.

The colleges with whom the pact for the project titled, “Civil Services study centres at Universities and Colleges”, was inked include Gurucharan College, Silchar; Jagannath Barooah College, Jorhat; Darrang College, Tezpur and Bhola Nath College, Dhubri

The MoA was signed at Janata Bhawan, Dispur in the presence of SITA vice-chairman Ramen Deka and co-vice chairman Dhruba Prasad Baishya.

The implementing agencies will be working to prioritise the need to identify interested students at the graduation level while they are pursuing their education, motivating, giving confidence and guiding them with basic infrastructure, study materials, etc, which will be the key strategies to prepare the right candidates towards civil services.

Representatives of the colleges at the MoA signing ceremony here included Bibhas Deb, principal of Gurucharan College, Silchar; Utpal Jyoti Mahanta, principal of Jagannath Barooah College, Jorhat; Pasah Moni Saikia, principal of Darrang College, Tezpur and Dhruba Chakrabortty, principal of Bhola Nath College, Dhubri.