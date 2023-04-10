Farmers to benefit from AI based website

Tura, April 11: Farmers from Garo Hills region can now better look after their crops with the KVK in West Garo Hills informing that an artificial intelligence (AI) – based website and a mobile app has been created for identification of pests, diseases and nutrient deficiencies in cashew crop.

According to a release here, the app has been developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research- Directorate of Cashew Research in Puttur, Karnataka. “ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region,

“Umiam has included the Garo language for easy understanding of people from Meghalaya, especially farmers. Farming community need expert advice for management of pests and diseases along with identifying nutrient deficiencies in cashew crops,” the release said.

According to the release, the mobile app will help the farmers to a great extent and in the long run, the app will help in diagnosing about 60 cashew pests, 20 diseases and 10 nutrient deficiencies instantly from the uploaded images.

The release added that options have been made available for contacting experts and sharing photos on social media in case of no detection or unsatisfactory results.

“This will help in early forecasting of these problems and alert farmers in a particular region. Further, it helps to channelize efforts and inputs required for management by the concerned agencies in the region of the country”, it added.