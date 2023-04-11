Avesh Khan of LSG reprimanded for violating IPL’s code of conduct

Shillong, April 11: After the team’s stunning last-over victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 match on Monday, fast bowler Avesh Khan of the Lucknow Super Giants was reprimanded for violating the IPL’s Code of Conduct. On the same day that RCB was fined for continuing their slow over-rate, Avesh acknowledged to the Level 1 offence.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru played host to an exhilarating T20 cricket match that ebbed and flowed before LSG upset RCB by the slimmest of margins. More than 420 runs were scored, and 27 sixes were hit, but thousands of RCB supporters went home devastated because of a missed slog.

RCB scored 212 runs after skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell each scored fifty. Their new addition, Wayne Parnell, gave RCB the perfect start with the ball by taking two wickets during the powerplay and reducing LSG to 27 for 3.

Marcus Stoinis’ astonishing 30-ball 65 and Nicholas Pooran’s sensational 19-ball 62, however, tipped the scales in favour of LSG. The game went down to the very last over after RCB came back with several late wickets. Avesh missed a straight delivery from Harshal Patel with one run remaining, but Dinesh Karthik fumbled with the gloves, allowing Harshal and his partner Ravi Bishnoi to complete a bye and secure the victory.

Like his LSG teammates, Avesh was fired up, and after the nail-biting end, he let off steam by throwing his helmet to the ground and celebrating the victory, which would have violated the rule of conduct.