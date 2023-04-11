Mercedes-Benz to launch powerful sports car in Indian market

Shillong, April 11: Mercedes-Benz will introduce the AMG GT 63 S E Performance to the Indian market today (April 11). This four-door sports coupe’s debut was formally announced by the automaker last month after which many people interested in high-end cars were desperately waiting for its launch.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, their most powerful vehicle to date, receives slight cosmetic updates in the form of revised front and back bumpers, new alloy wheels, a new exhaust system, and a charging port on the right side of the rear bumper.

As soon as you enter the vehicle, you will notice sports seats, plenty of carbon fibre and Alcantara inlays, and AMG-specific inserts. Two 12.4-inch panels that serve as a digital instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment system, respectively, will also be available.

A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and an electric motor will power the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, creating a mind-numbing 843 horsepower and a heart-stopping 1,400 Nm of torque when combined. The top speed is 316 kph, and it takes 2.9 seconds to accelerate to 100 kph from a complete stop.