Truck carrying illegal coal falls into deep gorge

Nongpoh, April 11: An illegal coal-laden truck fell into a deep gorge in a jungle near Umling this morning. According to sources, the truck bearing registration number ML 07B 9154 was using a route from West Khasi Hills via Umrit-Umling to evade police checking and was overspeeding when it fell into the gorge.

The incident was immediately reported by farmers and villagers who rushed to the spot and helped shift the injured driver of the truck to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Ri Bhoi Superintendent of Police, Giri Prasad, informed that the truck would be towed today itself and that a case will be taken up as per relevant sections of law for illegal transportation of coal.

This incident has once again highlighted the issue of illegal coal mining and transportation in the state, which has been a cause of concern for the authorities. The incident has also raised questions on the effectiveness of measures taken by the government to curb this menace.