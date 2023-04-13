Bollywood actor Kajol claims she was body shamed, trolled for skin colour

Shillong, April 13: Bollywood actor Kajol who has given several hit movies, recently spoke out in an interview about her professional life. The actress from Bollywood, who was last seen in Salaam Venky, has spoken up about how she has experienced fat shaming in the past.

People’s opinions on Kajol throughout the early stages of her career were not kind. The actress was made fun of for her skin tone in addition to her weight.

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Kajol discussed the criticisms that were levelled at her. Kajol said she was told that she is overweight, black, and always sporting spectacles. “When I initially started working in Bollywood, judgments like these were made. I don’t give a damn. I was confident that I was more intelligent, stylish, and superior to anyone who had anything bad to say about me. I therefore kept being myself and never let it show. Sooner or later, when they were unable to bring me down, the world just accepted me”.

The Bollywood actress reportedly had skin whitening surgery a few years ago, according to another rumour. In another interview Kajol refuted this.

“I have not had any surgery for skin whitening. Simply put, I avoided the sun. I worked outside all day for ten years of my life, which is how I got tanned! And I’ve stopped working outside in the sun. So I’m no longer tan”. She had said, “It’s not a skin-whitening procedure; it’s a stay-at-home surgery”.