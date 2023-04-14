Bollywood actress molested, police registers FIR

Shillong, April 14: Police have registered a case after a Bollywood actress (name withheld) was molested by a movie financier.

An actress accused a financier of abusing her under the guise of providing her money for video recording on Friday by filing a police report against him in Mumbai’s Juhu.

According to sources, the Juhu Police filed a FIR against the financier under sections 354, 506, and 509 of the IPC following the actress’ allegation, and an inquiry has been initiated.

Given the sensitivity of the situation, the Mumbai Police have not yet revealed the identity of the actress or the accused.

The actress claims in her complaint that she was abused under the guise of receiving payment for a video recording. The accused verbally assaulted her when she refused. In addition, she said the accused had threatened to kill her.