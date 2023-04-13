Deduct salaries of cops, ministers to pay CISF men to be deployed to stop illegal transportation of coal: HYC

Shillong, April 13: The HYC on Thursday requested the High Court to pass an order, if possible, to deduct the amount required to pay the CISF from the salaries of the police, ministers and department concerned for failing to do their duty.

“We request the Court if the law allows pass an order that if CISF comes into Meghalaya their salary will be deducted from the police, ministers and from the department concerned,” said HYC president Robert Kharjarin on Thursday.

He said,”If that is possible, we request the Court to do that so that we the public will not suffer for paying salary to the CISF and also to the police “.

“If the police could not keep a check deduct their salary give it to CISF, because at the end of the day the salary benefitted by the police, deputy commissioner, transport department,” he added.

Stating that the State and the public has landed in a catch 22 situation where if the CISF is brought in a huge sum has to be paid for their salary and if not the huge revenue leakage would continue, he said, “Problem now is that if we bring CISF also as directed by the court we will pay huge amount and if we do not bring then also we will lose huge amount of money as the revenue will be lost”.

Questioning if the chief minister, the Government is not answerable then who is he said that a lot of debate in and out of Assembly have been held on high level and low level, and most of the high-level did come back as MLA and Minister.

On the government’s claim that there is no illegal coal mining and transportation and things are not in check, he said, “When it comes to illegal mining in the State and coal transportation or mineral transportation, not only has the Meghalaya High Court lost faith in this government, the public itself has lost faith in this government”.

He said starting from Shallang, Nongstoin, to Mairang, Shillong, Ri- Bhoi up to Byrnihat no one believes there is no illegal transportation of coal and if one or two people is found to believe so it will be a big surprise.

“Nobody in the State believes that there is no illegal transportation of coal in the State. Even the Minister who publicly says there is no illegal transportation of coal does not believe his own statement as they know it is on and that is why the Meghalaya High Court is bringing CISF,” he said.

He said,”If the government of Meghalaya really want that the court should believe the Government and we as ordinary citizen should believe the government they should prove by action.”

“Let us have a CBI inquiry on this for the past five years. If they dare that there is no illegal transportation and illegal mining let us bring CBI give them a free hand and see what is happening,” he added.