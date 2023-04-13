Body recovered from tourist cab at Barudua

Nongpoh, April 13: A body was recovered from a tourist vehicle bearing registration No. AS01 FC 6912 that was parked on the roadside at 9th Mile Baridua opposite the CRPF camp gate.

A team of Ri Bhoi Police rushed to the spot after getting in information about the body and identified the body is that of one Mitun Sen, son of Amol Sen, a resident of Jayanagar under Beltola Police Station in Guwahati.

The body was then sent to Civil Hospital, Nongpoh, for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

The police are currently investigating the incident and are trying to piece together the events leading up to the tragic demise of the deceased.