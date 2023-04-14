Akshay Kumar responds to Nagaland Minister’s tweet about punctuality

Mumbai, April 14: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who will be soon seen in ‘OMG 2’, responded to Nagaland’s Minister of Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along, who said that he was inspired by Akshay Kumar’s punctuality.
Akshay replied to the post and wrote: “Haha! Thank you. And I’m very inspired by your sense of humour @AlongImna.”
After this, Temjen Imna Along took to his Twitter to share another hilarious tweet in his classic style. Replying to the tweet, he mentioned that he is also a follower of Akshay Kumar’s fitness, however, he finds it difficult to exercise.
IANS
