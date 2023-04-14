Ampati observes National Fire Service Day

Ampati, April 14: Together with the rest of the nation, the National Fire Service Day, 2023, was observed by South West Garo Hills district police at the premises of the Fire & Emergency Services, here at Ampati on Friday.

The official program to mark the occasion was attended by Addl. SP, T D Sangma, DySP HQ, Ravi Sangma, Probationary IPS Officer, Naman Kumar, along with the CI, OCs, ICs and staff of Fire Service, among others.

The Addl. SP explained the significance of the day and recalled the martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty, while the DySP HQ read out the list of names of firefighters from across the country who made supreme sacrifice in saving the lives of others.

The police officers also paid homage to the martyrs by laying wreaths at the Martyrs’ column, while the district police offered the guard of honour as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

As part of the occasion, distribution of pin flags and poster campaign was also undertaken by the personnel and later they undertook a rally where an announcement was made to spread awareness to the public on fire safety measures and firefighting techniques. Similar activities and demonstrations would be continued for the school children upto April 20, next.