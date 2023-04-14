Asad planned to attack his father Atiq Ahmed’s convoy to raise questions on his security

Shillong, April 14: Asad Ahmed and his aide who were shot dead in an encounter with UP police were planning to attack the convoy carrying his father Atiq Ahmed.

As per reports, Atiq and Ghulam were planning to attack the vehicles carrying Atiq Ahmed- notorious gangster-turned-politician. Atiq wasn’t going to be set free because of the heavy security, but sources in police claim that duo who were killed in encounter wanted to embarrass the Uttar Pradesh government by firing few shots at the convoy.

In order to raise questions on the security of Atiq’s in Uttar Pradesh, Asad and Ghulam wanted to fire gun shots at the convoy during his transfer from Sabarmati prison.

According to sources, it had become difficult for Atiq and his brother Ashraf to assure Asad’s protection following the murder of Umesh Pal, and Atiq had also asked his friends for assistance.

Asad met with his uncle Ashraf for more than two hours on February 11, the day his father and two other accused were given life sentences after being found guilty in the kidnapping of Umesh Pal in 2006 by a court in Prayagraj.

They said that the killing of Umesh Pal was planned for February 11. In the meeting with Ashraf in Bareilly Prison, which was purportedly organised in cooperation with prison authorities, eight other Asad associates were also present. The location lacked security cameras. Thirteen days later, Umesh Pal was killed.

The meeting was acknowledged by Atiq and Ashraf, according to police sources.

On February 24, shots were fired outside Umesh Pal’s home in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj, killing him along with his police security guards Raghavendra Singh and Sandeep Nishad. Umesh Pal was a key witness in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

According to police sources, Asad spent a day hiding at a home in Prayagraj after the murder of Umesh Pal on February 24. On February 26, he rode a motorbike to Kanpur, took a bus to Delhi’s Anand Vihar, and stayed in the southern Delhi neighbourhoods of Jamia Nagar and Sangam Vihar.

According to sources, Asad was supported in Delhi by a man by the name of Haidar who is currently detained in Bareilly prison. Three of Haidar’s colleagues from Delhi have been detained by police.