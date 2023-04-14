PM Narendra Modi inaugurates AIIMS Guwahati; poster war launched by Cong

Shillong, April 14: In the midst of Assam’s Bihu festival celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Guwahati on Friday to inaugurate AIIMS.

The Prime Minister will also be laying the foundation stone for Assam Advanced Health Innovation Institute at Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

A poster “Washing Powder Nirma” was spotted in Guwahati’s Rajiv Bhawan area during Modi’s day-long visit. The Assam Congress is headquartered in Rajiv Bhawan.

The poster included morphed photos of the Nirma girl with the faces of BJP leaders who joined the party from other parties, including Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Sujana Chowdhary, and Eshwarappa, among others.

“Welcome PM Modi to Assam” was written on the poster.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Hyderabad displayed a similar billboard as a scathing welcome to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

বʼহাগ মাথোঁ এটি ঋতু নহয়

নহয় বʼহাগ এটি মাহ

অসমীয়া জাতিৰ ই আয়ুস ৰেখা

গণ জীৱনৰ ই সাহ This immortal song by Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the Bard of Brahmaputra, echoes the sentiment of every Assamese people. I heartily welcome Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to Assam to celebrate Bihu. pic.twitter.com/WpVvFJ7ssS — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 14, 2023

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter, “I heartily welcome Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to Assam to celebrate Bihu.”