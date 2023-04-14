Hyundai SUV Exter likely to be priced between Rs 6-10 lakh

Shillong, April 14: Hyundai India has revealed the name of its small SUV as ‘Exter’ in the country. According to the company, the term Exter is inspired by the surrounding natural environment and conveys an identity that is exterior and oriented towards the outside.

It will be the company’s entry-level SUV model that will compete in the Indian market against the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, in a statement on the launch, said, “We are happy to announce the name of our new SUV – Hyundai EXTER that symbolises the pulse of Gen Z buyers while providing them with a smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust. The Hyundai EXTER is the eighth vehicle in our lineup with an SUV body design, and we are optimistic that this new addition to our family will help us continue to see increase in our SUV sales”.

Hyundai now offers a number of SUV models in India, including the Venue, Creta, Tucson, and Alcazar. The Ioniq 5 and Kona EV electric SUVs are two more models sold by the South Korean company.

Exter bookings are anticipated to open in May at all of Hyundai’s dealer locations nationwide. Additionally, it is anticipated that India would export the Hyundai Exter to a number of international countries. It will be domestically created in the company’s factory in Chennai. The Hyundai Exter is anticipated to go on sale in India within the next several months, with a predicted price range of Rs 6–10 lakh (ex-showroom).