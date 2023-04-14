Is Salman Khan dating Pooja Hegde? Actress reacts to rumours

Shillong, April 14: Salman Khan, a superstar in Bollywood, is allegedly dating Pooja Hegde, according to rumours. Soon, the pair will be seen sharing screen in the eagerly anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Pooja finally addressed the rumours about her love life during the film’s promotion.

Pooja stated in an interview that she is now unmarried and concentrating on her work. What do I say to that?” she asked, slamming the reports. I’m constantly reading about myself. I’m a loner. I adore being unmarried. Right now, I’m sincerely focusing on my career. My current objective is to go from one city to the next. What can I do now? I can’t even sit here and face these rumours anymore.

Salman went to Pooja Hegde’s brother’s wedding earlier this year. Their images fueled the fire.

Pooja will be spotted in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as Salman’s love interest. Their on-screen chemistry in the songs from the movie is already well-known.