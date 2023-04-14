Skoda introduces new technology for safety of pedestrians from car accidents

Shillong, April 14: Skoda is creating a ground-breaking system that involves the car’s grille emitting safety signals in an effort to improve pedestrian safety.

The car can signal to pedestrians waiting to cross when it is close to a walking person crossing that it has seen them. Then it stops and signals that it is safe for people to cross, for instance, by displaying green arrows.

The car can use a different signal to alert pedestrians that it is moving once they have crossed and the vehicle is prepared to move. In more extreme situations, an automobile can clearly signal to pedestrians not to cross if it is en route to a crossing and unable to stop.

Green arrows, a green figure, caution triangles, or red triangles with crosses are among the recognisable symbols that are now being tested. According to Skoda, such technology may assist to lower the overall number of pedestrian injuries on the roads.