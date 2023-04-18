Heatwave alert for West Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim as temperature soars

Shillong, April 18: There seems to be no end in sight to the heatwave conditions that have engulfed several parts of the country including West Bengal, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) the coming three days are projected to see more heatwave conditions over East India.

According to the IMD, temperatures in Punjab and Haryana may rise in the next days before dropping off again.

Heatwave conditions grew worse in a number of regions, including Rajasthan and Bihar, as the mercury levels increased. The highest temperature was 43.4 degrees Celsius in Sheikhpura, Bihar. An orange alert has been issued by the MeT department for a heat wave expected to hit six regions over the next 48 hours.

For the next few days, heatwave conditions are also predicted to prevail in other regions of the nation, including West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, and East UP.

Due to the severe heatwave conditions, educational institutions in West Bengal have been instructed to close until next week.

Delhi saw a heatwave as well, with a high temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The MeT department issued a heatwave warning for sections of Gangetic West Bengal on Sunday, predicting that daytime temperatures in the regions, which are already frequently above 40 degrees Celsius, are likely to increase.

Indian Meteorological Department said, “Heat wave conditions are likely over West Bengal, Bihar and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 4-5 days; over Punjab and Haryana in the next 2 days and abate thereafter. A fresh spell of rainfall over the Western Himalayan Region from April 16 and over the plains of northwest India from April 18”.