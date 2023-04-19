BJP wants uniform Roster System and Reservation Policy for all 3 tribes

Shillong, April 19: The BJP State president, Ernest Mawrie has said that the party wants the Roster System and Reservation Policy to be equal for all the three tribes of the state.

Speaking to The Shillong Times here on Wednesday, Ernest Mawrie said that since the matter is of public importance, the party has formed a committee to study the entire matter.

The Committee is headed by former MLA HM Shangpliang and the other members are MLA from Garo Hills, Ferlin Sangma, M Kharkrang party spokesperson and party general secretary Lakhon Biam, besides a renowned lawyer SP Mahanta.

The special invitees in the Committee are MLAs AL Hek, Sanbor Shullai and party president, Ernest Mawrie.

According to Mawrie, the team would study on the matter and the party wants that all the three tribes Khasi, Garo and Jaintia should not lose the opportunity and the policy and the reservation system should be equal for the three tribes.

The Committee has been given 15 days’ time to submit the report and once the report is submitted to the party president, the party would present the report before the Government with an appeal to consider party’s suggestions and views on the matter.