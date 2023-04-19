State reservation policy is flawed: Paul Lyngdoh

Shillong, April 21: UDP leader and state cabinet minister, Paul Lyngdoh on Wednesday said that state’s reservation policy is flawed and out of the 36 Assembly constituencies in Khasi-Jaintia Hills, 25 constituencies do not favour a change of the reservation policy and touching it could mean inflicting self wounds.

Stating that his views are personal he reminded, “The UDP had listed as number one in its manifesto the change of reservation policy. We fielded 46 candidates and only 11 of us won even if you only think of Khasi Jaintia Sector out of 36 we won 11 seats minus the ten in Garo Hills.

“When you seek the people’s mandate and you get 11 out of 36 it means the rest the majority of the constituency are not interested in any change of the reservation policy,” he said further adding, “36 minus eleven means 25 constituencies did not favour a change of the reservation policy”.

Talking about the roster system, he said, “That is a valid concern accordingly I will put my views across in the cabinet that if at all it has to be done it can be done prospectively, two you can take the matter to Supreme court and three the state assembly has the option of legislation”

“Which combination of the option will work best is up to the house and the cabinet to decide,” he added.

Pointed out that one of the regional forces is not against the roster system but for reviewing the reservation policy, he said, “Even if you combine UDP 11 plus VPP 4 that will still make 15 and 15 out of 36 is still not a majority, but as a spokesperson of MDA, the MDA is going to meet at the end of this week or early next week second to discuss the matter”.

Asked for his observations on what will happen if reservation policy is touched, he said, “You have to look at things objectively, you are aware the government service has reached a point of saturation and this is also a fact that a blunder was committed 50 years ago”.

Stating that resolving that is more difficult as it is an issue which has been festering for half a century. So a solution will not come in five days, he said, “Blunder that have been perpetuated for 50 years cannot be resolved in five days’ weeks of five months but let it be resolved bit by bit”.

He reiterated, “It was a blunder as there is a lot of errors in the entire policy. For instance, giving space of two to three years for a post to be filled up means you are undermining compromising the quality of administration”.

Asked if there is a danger in touching the reservation policy, he said, “It is. There are a lot of intricacies involved and we should not end up shooting ourselves in our legs. Let us not inflict self- wounds”.