BSF rescue 22 cattle, spectacles worth Rs 16 lakh

Shillong, April 19: The 110 Battalion of BSF based in Meghalaya have rescued 22 cattle from bordering area of East Khasi Hills which were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh through the international border.

In the intervening night of 18th and 19th April, the cattle were being brought towards the international boundary covertly along the banks of river Shella. Acting on a tip-off, BSF laid a special ambush and seized all the cattle although miscreants/smugglers fled away from the spot.

The seized cattle were handed over to concerned police outpost for further disposal. On the same day troops of 193 Battalion of BSF based in Meghalaya foiled smuggling attempt by seizing 3380 spectacles worth Rs 16 lakh while being smuggled to Bangladesh.

The Border Security Force has identified vulnerable routes/patches used frequently by smugglers/miscreants and are dominating the sensitive areas by deploying additional manpower and gadgets.