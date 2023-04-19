Govt wants to resolve Harijan Colony impasses within April: Sniawbhalang Dhar

Shillong, April 19: Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Urban Affairs department, Sniawbhalang Dhar said that the state government will have to move ahead since the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) is yet to submit its reply even after the April 10 deadline.

“May be next week we will have a meeting to discuss this matter since Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong is out of station. We are yet to fix the date of this meeting,” Dhar said while speaking to a section of reporters.

Stating that the HPC will be able to reply why they are yet to submit its reply, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government would try to resolve this matter within this month as per the directive of the High Court.

According to him, the matter will be deliberated in the High Level Committee (HLC) headed by Tynsong.

Earlier, the High Court of Meghalaya wanted the state to resolve the relocation of Harijan Colony from Them Iew Mawlong in April.

The order of the court had come after the state government gave time till April 10 for the HPC to submit its response.

“The parties are requested to resolve the matter in the month of April itself so that the reallocation, if any, can take place within the next two or three months,” the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said in the order.

The next hearing will be on April 24.