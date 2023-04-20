CEE for Agniveer recruitment being held at 26 centres in NE

Shillong, April 20: The online Common Entrance Examination (CEE), the first level of screening in the recruitment procedure for Agniveers, junior commissioned officers and others has commenced across the county since Monday.

Brig Simerjeet Singh, Deputy Director General of HQ.,Recruiting Zone (North East States), today told reporters in Shillong that the online Common Entrance Exam is being conducted at 375 Examination Centres at 176 locations all over India from 17 April to 26 April 2023. In the North East Zone, the exam is being conducted at 26 centres across 14 cities in all the seven states.