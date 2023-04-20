Implement roster system prospectively : PDF

Shillong, April 20: The People’s Democratic Front (PDF) has also advocated that the state government should implement the roster system prospectively.

While speaking to reporters here on Thursday, PDF president, Gavin Miguel Mylliem said that the roster system is a complicated and sensitive issue

“Now the question is whether to implement the roster retrospectively or prospectively. We also understand that the High Court of Meghalaya had recently passed the ruling to allow the Legislature and Executive to frame the policy matters of the State and which will be in the best interest of the State,” Mylliem who is also the party MLA from Sohra, said.

Stating that it will not be feasible to go back to 1972 for implementation of the roster system, he said that he also understands that as the state they are historically very weak when it comes to maintenance of records.

“We also feel that it will not be proper to implement the roster system based on the assumption without the facts. It is because of this reason from the party we would like to say that the roster system should be implemented prospectively and to ensure that everything goes as per plan,” PDF president said.

He further mentioned that Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma had already stated that the government will discuss this issue in the Cabinet as well as in both the MDA meeting and also in the all party meeting.

Mylliem further stated that the party would convey its stand in both the MDA and all party meetings as far as the implementation of the roster system, is concerned.

When asked about the demand to review the reservation policy by a section of the policy party, he said that everyone understands that the issue to review of the reservation policy is very sensitive.

“I will urge the political parties not to try to gain mileage from this issue. We also expect the government will constitute a special committee to look into this matter since there are many technicalities when it comes to the reservation policy. The committee will deliberate in detail to have a consensus of each and every citizen and different communities in the State,” PDF president said.

He also strongly advocated the need to promote peace and harmony among the different communities residing in the State.

According to him, there is a need to have some understanding between the different communities and there should not be an attempt to divide the different communities of the State.

Mylliem also observed that it is not proper to question the far sightedness of the past leaders for agreeing to the resolution of the state reservation policy adopted in 1972.

“We need to acknowledge the contribution of the statehood for ensuring that the people of Meghalaya got its own statehood. We are aware that we got our statehood after a long drawn struggle,” the PDF president added.