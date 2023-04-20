YouTube asked to remove ‘fake news’ about Aaradhya Bachchan’s health

Shillong, April 20: Delhi High Court has ordered YouTube to delete from its platform any fake news concerning Aaradhya Bachchan, the granddaughter of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. The court further ruled that such false information should not be spread in the future.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s 11-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan filed a lawsuit in the high court on Wednesday against a YouTube tabloid for publishing “fake news” regarding her health.

The court pulled up the video-sharing site for disseminating false information and questioned whether it had any rules to prevent the publication of such deceptive material. The Delhi High Court advised YouTube that it is insufficient to merely assert that it has provided users with a platform and is not liable for what is posted there.

In order to determine if their policies had been altered in response to the changes to the IT rules, the court summoned Google and all of the YouTube sites that were named parties in the case. The court objected to the YouTube video, saying that every child has the right to be treated with respect and dignity and that it is the duty of the platform to halt such false information.