‘BJP ready to raise voice against corruption’

SHILLONG, April 20: After a virtual “suspension of hostilities” during the electioneering process, the State BJP has once again decided to raise its voice against the government “if the party encounters or unearths any irregularity or malpractice in governance”.

“It is too early to comment now. Let the government function. If we find any irregularity or wrongdoing we will raise our voice,” state BJP chief Ernest Mawrie said on Thursday while reminding that the ideology of the party is “zero tolerance against corruption”.

He recalled that the BJP, despite being in the MDA 1 coalition, had taken up issues of illegalities and corruption which found place in the CAG reports. “Now we are supporting the MDA 2.0 Government which is only a month old. Let us watch and see how the government functions,” he added.

When reminded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had termed Meghalaya as the most corrupt state in the country, Mawrie said, “Whatever statement was given by our central leader was during election time and we do not have anything to say on that.”