‘State govt collecting data for credible roster system’

SHILLONG, April 20: Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday said the government is collecting data from all line departments on how the roster has been applied in the state thus far and how best it can be taken forward.

She said the ability of the government to evaluate the system for the benefit of the state should not be underestimated.

“We have been actively engaging in understanding the roster as it was and how best can we take that forward protecting the interest of all communities who will gradually and definitely be affected by it,” Lyngdoh said.

“We have been advised through court orders to ensure that we have a systematic application of the reservation policy which is sensitive to citizens across the board,” she said.

“We will try our best to understand this system to ensure that while applying it, we should not be seen as a government applying it unjustly,” she added.

She said the order of the High Court of Meghalaya would have a positive impact and the state must ensure justice for all and provide a level playing field for all communities while applying the system.

On discussions and debates on the issue, Lyngdoh said, “I do not want to convey that the government is insensitive to the apprehensions being aired. I do not also want to say anything premature without a justified formula.”

“I appeal to the people and the political parties to kindly allow us to collect credible data and ensure no injustice is done to any community while applying the roster,” she said.

Referring to the demand of the VPP to keep the roster system on hold pending a review of the reservation policy, Lyngdoh said issuing statements that seem biased is not the way forward.

“It is not fair to give suggestions that may not be workable or doable. We appeal to all political parties to understand that this is a very sensitive issue and we do not want to see it get out of hand,” she said.

“I request the civil societies and NGO members to have faith in the government and we will come out with the best solution based on credible information,” she added.

She assured that the government will weigh and incorporate all suggestions to come out with a justified and acceptable roster.