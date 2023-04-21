Dream Girl 2 movie teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana seen flirting with Salman Khan

Shillong, April 21: Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana will appear in the upcoming Dream Girl sequel. In Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann will portray the roles of Karam and a young woman named Pooja.

Salman Khan and Pooja are seen flirting on the phone in a brand-new teaser of the movie that has just surfaced on social media. One of Bollywood’s most popular movies in recent memory is Dream Girl (2019). The movie, which also features Nushratt Bharucha, was a huge hit at the box office and one of the biggest grossing movies of that year.

Dream Girl 2 will be available on July 7.

The new Dream Girl 2 trailer shows Ayushmann Khurrana’s character Pooja on the phone with a man she addresses as “Bhaijaan.” Without seeing Ayushmann’s face, we can make out that he is dressed as a lady and is donning a crimson sari. The voice of Bhaijaan can be heard saying, “Bhai mein sirf dusro ke liye hu, tumhare liye sirf jaan hu (For others, I might be like their brother, but not for you).”

In the movie Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana’s character Karam, a young man from a small town, is striving to lead a responsible life in Mathura. Although he falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya Panday), life is determined to ignore him.

In a twist of fate, Karam changes into Pooja, adding further confusion to his already crazy life. Under the auspices of Balaji Motion Pictures, the movie is produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shaandilya.

Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Manjot Singh will also appear in the movie in addition to Ayushmann.