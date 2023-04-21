Virupaksha movie with A certificate gets positive response in US

Shillong, April 21: Virupaksha movie was officially released in India today. The movie stars Sai Dharam Tej and Samyukta Menon in the key roles.

The team of Virupaksha movie held a press conference in advance of the release. When one of the journalists questioned whether the romance scenes between the main characters were the reason the movie received an A.

Sai Dharam Tej claimed that there were no vulgar scenes in the movie and added that families may enjoy it. The Censor Board awarded an A certificate for the film because of its spine-chilling features and a few gory scenes, according to director Karthik Dandu.

Producer BVSN Prasad used the example of the movie Magadheera, which likewise received an A rating but not for having explicit sexual content. A few action blocks, the producer continued, were the cause of the A certificate.

Following recovery from his injury, Sai Dharam Tej is making his film comeback with Virupaksha. Additionally, this is Sai Dharam Tej’s first movie with a thriller theme. There is currently positive mood surrounding the movie.

Virupaksha began with strong ratings for the US premieres in advance thanks to a respectable level of buzz surrounding it. The advance box office sales for the US premiere currently stand at 35,000 dollars. Compared to his earlier films, Sai Dharam Tej’s box office performance is excellent. According to box office observers, Sai Dharam Tej’s Virupaksha is likely to have his largest US opening of his career.