Follow Covid protocols: Govt to citizens

SHILLONG, April 20: The state government on Thursday said that the Covid situation in the state was under control but at the same time advised the citizens to revert back to safe Covid practices to avoid any complications.

Heath Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said that five new cases were detected on Thursday taking the active caseload to 15.

“I don’t think it is a very serious condition but every citizen can revert back to Covid practices…it will be good,” she said.

“We do not want to cause unnecessary alarm because it will create very big ripples across the state. However, we are requesting citizens to ensure that they adhere to Covid practices and anyone coming from Delhi or Karnataka or states with high positivity rates should self quarantine,” she added.