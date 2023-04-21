Two IITs vet new design of Assembly dome

SHILLONG, April 20: Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma on Thursday said that the new design of the central dome to be constructed atop the Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang has been vetted by IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati.

The Speaker disclosed the same after chairing a meeting of the Assembly high-powered committee that was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Deputy Speaker Timothy D. Shira, and legislators Charles Pyngrope and Lahkmen Rymbui, among others.

The Speaker also informed that the HPC meeting was held to give administrative approval to the new design of the dome as well as approval of additional finance due to the increase in the scope of work.

Informing that the work will resume after the Eid festival, the Speaker said that the HPC has appointed a Programme Monitoring Committee (PMC) to work in coordination with the PWD and monitor the second phase of construction work.