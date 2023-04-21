Relocation blueprint ambiguous: HPC secretary

Shillong, April 21: The Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) on Friday revealed that the state government has proposed to construct a seven storied high rise building as per the blueprint to rehabilitate the families residing in the Harijan colony relocating them from Them Iew Mawlong.

Talking to a section of the reporter, HPC secretary, Gurjit Singh said that the state government has not indicated the area where it is proposing to construct the seven-storied building.

The HPC secretary revealed that the state government did not disclose any details of the relocation as they had only shown the design of the seven stories building.

“We are not satisfied with the blueprint prepared by the government. We would want to have some clarity since it looks like the government wants to just dump us which is not acceptable at all,” Singh said.

According to him, it looks like not much effort has gone through in the preparation of the blueprint.

He also questioned how the government can construct such a high rise building which is a clear violation of the building bye-laws.

Singh said that the government is likely to construct the building in the proposed site at Bivar Road where the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) office used to function before shifting to another side of the road.

He said that it is surprising to see the statement of a few leaders that they would complete the exercise of relocation within this April especially after the new government was formed.

The HPC secretary said that this is not possible at all since the government will have to shift the staff who are occupying the quarters to a new building.

‘It is only then that they will be able to demolish the structure and construct the seven storied building as mentioned in the blueprint,” Singh said.

He said that it looks like the government is fooling people since they have no proper plan on the proposed relocation.

Meanwhile, HPC secretary said that they will now wait for the invitation if they will call them for a discussion.

“We would want any discussion which is going to happen in the future to be productive one. It will be a total waste to engage in such negotiation if the final outcome is zero,” Singh said.