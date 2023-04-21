Verified blue tick from Twitter gone; know how to get it back

Shillong, April 21: Blue-tick from all non-fee paying Twitter accounts have been taken away by the company. Only those users paying for blue checkmark for verification will be allowed a tick.

Twitter users who were verified under the old system lost the coveted blue tick on April 20. Company’s CEO Elon Musk had stated earlier this month that the blue tick of those not paying a fee will be taken away. Originally scheduled to be removed on April 1, Twitter’s legacy verified badges were only lost by a small number of users.

Despite not having a Twitter Blue subscription, some Twitter users continued to have the Blue tick.

After Elon Musk’s takeover, Twitter first revealed plans to provide a revised Twitter Blue membership late last year. If the mobile number is validated, users will immediately see the blue tick mark after purchasing the subscription.

Twitter used to give blue badges to profiles under the previous method to let users know that the account was one of public interest. The badges required users to submit an application through a form. But the old vetting procedure felt a little random and wasn’t always fair. Musk wanted to remove the platform’s exclusivity.

Instead, he wanted subscribers to be able to quickly subscribe for the blue badge and access some premium features.

Musk’s plan to include the blue badge with the Twitter Blue subscription has drawn criticism from a number of celebrities and media organisations. Many accounts with arbitrary usernames and false profile pictures were verified during Blue’s initial rollout. Some people even worry that the verified badge included in Twitter Blue will certify accounts that act spammy.